Blaine M. Araujo
1999 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1999
DIED
November 23, 2020
HASTINGS - Blaine M. Araujo, 21, of Hastings, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Hastings.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Lonna Grabenstein officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are recommended. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1999, in Lexington to Brent and Jolene (Reed) Araujo.
Survivors include his mother, Jolene and husband Shawn Paulson of Hastings; his father, Brent Araujo of Lexington; brother, Brandon Araujo of Lexington; stepbrother, Michael Paulson of Hastings; stepsister, Kayla Paulson of Hastings; and grandparents, Dennis and Nancy Reed of Lexington, Clayton Paulson of Hastings and Jeannette and Bill Barker of Hastings.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE 68850
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE 68850
Words can not be spoken to tell you how sorry we are for your loss. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God hold you tight and comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Brett and Theresa Araujo
Family
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers are with you and your family, If you need anything I am just a call away!
Amanda (Sheets) Duval
Friend
November 25, 2020
Jolene, I am your Mom's Aunt, We are so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what your going through. You,your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Praying for comfort and peace. Sending Love & hugs to you. Love, your Great Aunt Marsha Loving.
Marsha Loving
Family
November 25, 2020
Dear Jolene and family so sorry for your loss of sweet Blaine may our Lord comfort you and guide you . Jolene you are such a wonderful mother I pray that Jesus holds you so tight sweetie. Love you so much love aunt Esther Miller .
Esther Miller
Family
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I loved him so much. His smile always made my day better. If you ever need anything I'm always here. Sending love and prayers.
Rachel Schade
Family
November 25, 2020
Thoughts, love and prayers to all.
Sheila Kimmick
Family
November 25, 2020