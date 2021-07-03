Menu
Bob Dudek
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
ELM CREEK - Robert "Bob" Dudek, 82, of Elm Creek died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. Father Jose Chavez will celebrate.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Bob was born May 11, 1939, in Donna, Texas, to Tony and Rose (Vrchota) Dudek. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1957. Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1961, Bob worked with the Minuteman Missile program and later worked in sales at Eakes Office Plus in Grand Island.
On May 11, 1962, Bob married Mary Voichoske in Fullerton. To this union two children were born, Michelle and Melissa.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed gardening and especially growing roses. After retiring and moving to Johnson Lake, he spent many hours painting wildlife and dog portraits. Bob was a member of Ducks Unlimited and donated many paintings. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Elm Creek.
Survivors include his wife Mary Dudek of Elm Creek; daughters, Michelle Barger and husband Bob of Columbus, Wisconsin, and Melissa Dudek of Kearney; grandchildren, Anna, Adam and Alexis Lilienthal, all of Kearney; brothers, Pat Dudek and wife Patty of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Don Dudek of Fullerton; sister-in-law Jo Thomazin of Genoa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Elm Creek, NE
My deepest condolences to Mary and all the family!!thoughts and prayers!!May God give you strength and comfort!!Bob was my neighbor and I saw him as a kind and respectful man he will be missed!!rest in peace Bob!!
Lillian Quintana
July 3, 2021
