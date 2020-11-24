Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bob Forrester
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
Bob Forrester
Arnold resident, 90
CALLAWAY - Robert "Bob" Forrester, 90, of Arnold died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Callaway Good Life Center.
A private funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Baptist Church in Arnold with the Rev. Irv Jennings officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Public is invited to the graveside service at 3 p.m. with burial at the Arnold Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the church. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements and will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.
Robert (Bob) Raymond Forrester was born June 17, 1930, in Arnold to Oliver and Nora (Huffman) Forrester.
Bob married Sharon (Zimmerman) Robinson.
Survivors include his wife Sharon of Arnold; children, Marla Fattig of Brady, Cindy Chesley of North Platte, Bruce Forrester of Broken Bow, Brad Forrester of Arnold, Stephanie Reed of Arnold, Brenda Rosenblatt of Omaha and Chuck Robinson of Denver; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baptist Church
, Arnold, Nebraska
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Live stream - www.govierbrothers.com
Nov
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Arnold Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Sorry to read about your loss. Thinking of you all.
Arvid & Althea Wiest
Friend
November 24, 2020
Our prayers are with all of Bob's family. He was a great guy. We always bought all our cars from him & missed him when he was no longer working. May God bless all of you as you deal with your loss.
Our Love and Prayers are with you.
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolences go out to the family. My prayers are with the family.
Dani DeLosh
Friend
November 23, 2020
Such a great guy! I so enjoyed visiting with Bob when I would inspect vehicles for him. Prayers for the Forrester family in this difficult time
Kelli Edtergard
November 23, 2020