KEARNEY- Robert "Bob" Kuhlmann, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home after a short-lived but hard-fought battle with brain cancer.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. The service will be livestreamed through the church website at https://holycrosskearney.org/livestream/.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Robert M. Kuhlmann was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Humboldt to Melvin and Adeline (Goos) Kuhlmann. He was baptized as an infant in his grandparent's house and later confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Humboldt. He grew up and attended school in Auburn through the 10th grade. His family moved to McCook where he graduated from Red Willow High School in 1961.
He married Verleen Rice on Aug. 5, 1962, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook and they made their home in McCook until 2004. He owned and operated Kuhlmann's Shamrock Service with his father from 1961 to 1973. He and Verleen moved to Kearney in 2004 after his 31-year career as a conductor for Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad. He then worked part time at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, then Eustis Body Shop until finally retiring from Kearney Regional Medical Center in 2018. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1966 until he was honorably discharged in 1972.
He enjoyed restoring classic cars, miniature live steam engines, working in his shop and helping others. He did not know a stranger and quickly became a friend to everyone he met. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and dance recitals and found special joy in his young great-grandchildren. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and sang in the men's choir.
Survivors include his wife, Verleen of Kearney; daughter Darcie Nightingale of Kearney and son Garth of Jefferson, South Dakota; grandchildren, Allie (John) Matson of San Jose, California, Katie Nightingale of Omaha, Jared (Anna) Nightingale of Seattle and Paige Kuhlmann of Vermont; great-grandchildren, Carter and Claire Matson of San Jose, California; brother, Charles (Teresa) Kuhlmann of McCook; sister, Sharon Huegel (Doug Hoschouer) of McCook; sister-in-law, Yvonne Tickles of Shawnee, Kansas; along with several nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Adeline; brothers-in-law, David Huegel and Joe Tickles.
Memorials are suggested in his name to the family for later designation.
