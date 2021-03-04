Menu
Bob Lauer
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
LOOMIS - Robert Bruce "Bob" Lauer, 91, of Loomis died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Evangelical Free Church in Loomis with the Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. Per family request, face coverings are preferred to attend.
Interment will be Tuesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in rural Maxwell, with military honors conducted by the North Platte Honor Guard in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team. Per cemetery guidelines, face coverings are required to attend and attendance is limited to 25 people.
The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Loomis Evangelical Free Church Facebook page.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.
Bob was born March 12, 1929, near Merna in Custer County to Gus and Lillian (Ritchie) Lauer.
In January 1951, Bob married Pauline Ellen Trotter. They later divorced.
On Nov. 22, 1993, Bob married Bernadine Carolyn Colbo. On Jan. 25, 2013, she preceded Bob in death.
Survivors include his daughters, Verba "Annie Jean" Lauer of Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Barbara Lauer of Broken Bow; son, Jerry Lauer of Loomis; brother, Richard Lauer of Davidson, Oklahoma; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Loomis, NE
Mar
9
Interment
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
