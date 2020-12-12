KEARNEY - Robert ""Bob"" J. O'Brien, 55, of Shelton died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 12, 2020.