Kearney Hub
Bob O'Brien
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Robert ""Bob"" J. O'Brien, 55, of Shelton died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shelton, NE
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Bob´s death. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Kay Huddleston
December 13, 2020
Bob is now enjoying the presence of the Lord. I am so sorry for your loss. He and I had so many found memories in Taylor and in Kearney. May Jesus comfort the entire family during this difficult time.
Dave Huddleston
December 13, 2020
