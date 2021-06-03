FRANKLIN - Bonnie L. (Meyer) Bartels, 96, of Campbell died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Franklin.



Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.



Burial will be at Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.



Bonnie was born Feb. 14, 1925, to John F. and Amelia (Koch) Meyer near Campbell. Bonnie married Lloyd F. Bartels on Feb. 24, 1946, at Macon. He preceded her in death.



Survivors include her brother Gerhart and his wife DeLores Meyer of Campbell.





Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 3, 2021.