Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie L. Bartels
FRANKLIN - Bonnie L. (Meyer) Bartels, 96, of Campbell died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Franklin.

Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.

Burial will be at Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.

Bonnie was born Feb. 14, 1925, to John F. and Amelia (Koch) Meyer near Campbell. Bonnie married Lloyd F. Bartels on Feb. 24, 1946, at Macon. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her brother Gerhart and his wife DeLores Meyer of Campbell.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church Campbell
360 North Stewart Street, Campbell, NE
Jun
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church Campbell
360 North Stewart Street, Campbell, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.