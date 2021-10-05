BROKEN BOW - Bonnie M. Cool, 90, of Broken Bow passed died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
--
Bonnie was the sixth of seven children, born July 17, 1931, to Francis and Eva (Diener) Palmer in North Platte. She graduated from Sumner High School and later married Harold Cool on Dec. 4, 1949. They settled on the Cool family farm, north of Amherst, where she began her first career as farm wife and mother to their four children. Sept. 12, 1971, Bonnie received her LPN license and started a second career as a nurse. Harold and Bonnie lived in various communities throughout Nebraska and Kansas before settling in Youngstown, Arizona. There Bonnie started her third career providing healthcare and living services to senior citizens. When Harold and Bonnie retired, they decided to settle in Broken Bow where Bonnie continued to volunteer her time and healthcare knowledge to the Prairie Pioneer Center. Bonnie loved crocheting, music and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Cathy (Larry) Larson of Broken Bow, and her children, Heather (Andrew) Schmidt of Broken Bow, Angela (Leland) Stump of Hampton, Allison (Blaine) McDonald of Norfolk, Pat (Rose Ann) of Columbus; son, Trevor (Megan) Cool of Lincoln, Nancy (Andy) Annin of Fremont, and her children, Stacey (Brian) Young of Alliance, A.J. (Hanna) Hatra of Omaha, Jared Hatra and girlfriend Maegan of Wahoo, Faith (Jesse) Brichacek of Columbus, ArReana and ArLayha Annin of Fremont, Aundrea (Travis) Stoetzel of Omaha, Dan Annin and girlfriend Shae of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Susan (Sue) Cool of Grand Island, son, Mark Dallmann of Tennessee; 18 great- and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; grandson, Daniel Dallmann; three brothers; three sisters; and a great niece.
Memorials are suggested to Prairie Pioneer Center or donor's choice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.