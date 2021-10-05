Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie M. Cool
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Bonnie M. Cool, 90, of Broken Bow passed died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
--
Bonnie was the sixth of seven children, born July 17, 1931, to Francis and Eva (Diener) Palmer in North Platte. She graduated from Sumner High School and later married Harold Cool on Dec. 4, 1949. They settled on the Cool family farm, north of Amherst, where she began her first career as farm wife and mother to their four children. Sept. 12, 1971, Bonnie received her LPN license and started a second career as a nurse. Harold and Bonnie lived in various communities throughout Nebraska and Kansas before settling in Youngstown, Arizona. There Bonnie started her third career providing healthcare and living services to senior citizens. When Harold and Bonnie retired, they decided to settle in Broken Bow where Bonnie continued to volunteer her time and healthcare knowledge to the Prairie Pioneer Center. Bonnie loved crocheting, music and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Cathy (Larry) Larson of Broken Bow, and her children, Heather (Andrew) Schmidt of Broken Bow, Angela (Leland) Stump of Hampton, Allison (Blaine) McDonald of Norfolk, Pat (Rose Ann) of Columbus; son, Trevor (Megan) Cool of Lincoln, Nancy (Andy) Annin of Fremont, and her children, Stacey (Brian) Young of Alliance, A.J. (Hanna) Hatra of Omaha, Jared Hatra and girlfriend Maegan of Wahoo, Faith (Jesse) Brichacek of Columbus, ArReana and ArLayha Annin of Fremont, Aundrea (Travis) Stoetzel of Omaha, Dan Annin and girlfriend Shae of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Susan (Sue) Cool of Grand Island, son, Mark Dallmann of Tennessee; 18 great- and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; grandson, Daniel Dallmann; three brothers; three sisters; and a great niece.
Memorials are suggested to Prairie Pioneer Center or donor's choice.
Visit govierbrothers.com to leave condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Miller, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Hi Mom I am so happy that you are with Dad and iHope you know how much I love but I miss you but i wish you were come back just to see you one more day ilove you sue
Suecool
October 18, 2021
Pat, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers!
Kim McKee
Friend
October 5, 2021
I miss you grandma. Thank you for giving me the best gift, love and a childhood!!
Mark Dallmann
Grandchild
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results