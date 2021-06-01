Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Catherine Ruybalid
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Bonnie Catherine Ruybalid, 74, of Holdrege died Jan. 24, 2021, at her home in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating. Following the services, inurnment will be at the Highland Cemetery in rural Bertrand.
Bonnie's memorial service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. There will be no memorial book signing or visitation.
Bonnie was born June 4, 1946, at Holdrege to Gus Henry and Esther Catherine (Brand) Hall.
She married Gene Jordan. He preceded her in death.
Bonnie then married Lee Garrison. This marriage later ended in divorce.
On April 1, 1991, she married Eliud F. "Rube" Ruybalid. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two brothers, Jack Hall of Arizona City, Arizona, and her twin brother, Ron Hall of Omaha; one stepson, Lyle Ruybalid of Sugar Land, Texas; two stepdaughters. Shelly Ruybalid of Littleton, Colorado, and Sherri Thomas of Beatrice; six stepgrandchildren and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.