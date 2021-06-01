HOLDREGE - Bonnie Catherine Ruybalid, 74, of Holdrege died Jan. 24, 2021, at her home in Holdrege.

Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating. Following the services, inurnment will be at the Highland Cemetery in rural Bertrand.

Bonnie's memorial service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. There will be no memorial book signing or visitation.

Bonnie was born June 4, 1946, at Holdrege to Gus Henry and Esther Catherine (Brand) Hall.

She married Gene Jordan. He preceded her in death.

Bonnie then married Lee Garrison. This marriage later ended in divorce.

On April 1, 1991, she married Eliud F. "Rube" Ruybalid. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two brothers, Jack Hall of Arizona City, Arizona, and her twin brother, Ron Hall of Omaha; one stepson, Lyle Ruybalid of Sugar Land, Texas; two stepdaughters. Shelly Ruybalid of Littleton, Colorado, and Sherri Thomas of Beatrice; six stepgrandchildren and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 1, 2021.