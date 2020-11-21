GRAND ISLAND - Bonnie Wiese, 90, of Grand Island died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at the Amherst Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Bonnie Jane Vavra, the daughter of George and Mary (Monroe) Vavra, was born July 14, 1930, at Amherst. Bonnie attended school at Platte Valley Academy at Shelton.
Bonnie married Frank Kucera Sr. in 1950 at Norfolk. The couple had four children: Kathryn, Frank Jr., Stephen and Stuart.
In 1964 the family moved to Grand Island. The couple divorced in 1969. During this time, Bonnie worked at Cec and Dell's, The Cow Palace and Schimmer's Steakhouse. Later, after the children were grown, Bonnie worked at Ace Hardware, Flowerama at the Conestoga Mall, Bosselman's M&M Warehouse and at Sam's Club. Bonnie enjoyed her work and had a passion for visiting with her customers. Her coworkers and customers were like family to her.
Bonnie married Kenneth Wiese in 1973. He passed away in 2012.
Bonnie loved the holidays, especially making Christmas candy and cookies, and being with family.
In 2017, Bonnie moved to Wedgewood Care Home, which is now Azria Health Broadwell, where she resided until her death. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff for their care of Bonnie.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Artis and Kathy Fullwood of Arvada, Colorado, Frank Kucera Jr., Steve and Rona Rae Kucera and Stuart and Brenda Kucera, all of Grand Island; brother, Mick and Deb Vavra of Kearney; sister, Betty Jorgensen of Kearney; and other relatives and friends.
Bonnie was welcomed to heaven by her parents, and her beloved sister and brother-in-law Milan (Mike) and Barb Psota of Ravenna.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family asks that random acts of kindness be done in memory of Bonnie to honor her love and passion for people.
