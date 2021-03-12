Dear Evelyn and Family-

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Boyd. He sure had a way of making people smile and laugh with his “bunny ears” & jokes. He was so fearless and kept so many family and friends on the edge of their seat with what antics he would do next. He will be dearly missed! He’s in Jehovah’s memory now, the safest place to be. You’re all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Evelyn, take care of yourself now too. We love you so much. Keep leaning on the brotherhood for encouragement and support. When you hurt, we hurt. We all want to be there for you. Wish we were all closer to be able to give you a hug and not need to worry about the virus. We will be together soon! Love you so much!

Andrea Wagner Friend March 17, 2021