Boyd E. Poland
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Boyd E. Poland, 87, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with DeWayne Hanes officiating.
Inurnment will be at the Gates Cemetery at Gates. A visitation will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Boyd was born Nov. 5, 1933, in Sargent to Earl and Ruey (Gates) Poland.
On Sept. 15, 1957, Boyd married Evelyn Moore.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn of Broken Bow; sons, Lynn Poland of Broken Bow and Lowell Poland of St. Paul; sister, Josephine Petersen of Alabama; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so much respect for Boyd because of all his years of hard work. I always enjoyed talking with him about projects, equipment, and work. My regards to Evelyn, Lynn, Loel, and all the family.
Jason Gates
March 17, 2021
Boyd was always one to thump me on the arm and say "hi" at the Kingdom Hall. And he loved showing the kids his 2 fingers (the bunny rabbit) with a big ole smile to see what their reaction would be. I'll seeing him there. It will be good to see him with all his fingers in Paradise. Job 33:25
Heather Hulinsky
Friend
March 17, 2021
Dear Evelyn and Family-
I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Boyd. He sure had a way of making people smile and laugh with his “bunny ears” & jokes. He was so fearless and kept so many family and friends on the edge of their seat with what antics he would do next. He will be dearly missed! He’s in Jehovah’s memory now, the safest place to be. You’re all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Evelyn, take care of yourself now too. We love you so much. Keep leaning on the brotherhood for encouragement and support. When you hurt, we hurt. We all want to be there for you. Wish we were all closer to be able to give you a hug and not need to worry about the virus. We will be together soon! Love you so much!
Andrea Wagner
Friend
March 17, 2021
We love you and look forward to being together forever.
Sandra and DeWayne Hanes
Friend
March 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laurie Ruddle
Family
March 17, 2021
I enjoyed the visits with Boyd any and every time I encountered him. A lot of insightfulness in a broad range of topics through the years. He will be missed.
Chad Schall
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
Our condolences we remember Boyd from 1969 May the comfort from the holy scriptures give us hope of a better earth to come
Bob and Adeline wylie
March 15, 2021
Prayers with all of you .
Kina Brockley
Family
March 13, 2021
Evelyn-May God wrap his arms about you and your loved ones this time. Will be praying for you.
Sandra Goodwater
Friend
March 12, 2021
Arlene Lyddon
March 11, 2021
