BROKEN BOW - Boyd E. Poland, 87, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with DeWayne Hanes officiating.
Inurnment will be at the Gates Cemetery at Gates. A visitation will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Boyd was born Nov. 5, 1933, in Sargent to Earl and Ruey (Gates) Poland.
On Sept. 15, 1957, Boyd married Evelyn Moore.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn of Broken Bow; sons, Lynn Poland of Broken Bow and Lowell Poland of St. Paul; sister, Josephine Petersen of Alabama; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.