KEARNEY - Bradley R. Willenberg, 53, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matthew Stouffer officiating.
Interment will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday until the 9:30 a.m. service time at the funeral home. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com
Bradley Roger Willenberg was born July 7, 1968, at Valentine to Paul and Donna (Vance) Willenberg.
He married Brenda Stouffer on Oct. 18, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Stouffer-Willenberg of Kearney; a daughter, Siarah Willenberg of Kearney and a son, Seth Willenberg of Kearney; his parents, Paul and Donna Willenberg of Oshkosh; a brother, Jeff Willenberg of McCook; and two sisters, Debra Rosenblum of Grant and Christine Mathews of Lincoln.
