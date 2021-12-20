Menu
Bradley R. Willenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Bradley R. Willenberg, 53, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matthew Stouffer officiating.
Interment will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday until the 9:30 a.m. service time at the funeral home. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com
Bradley Roger Willenberg was born July 7, 1968, at Valentine to Paul and Donna (Vance) Willenberg.
He married Brenda Stouffer on Oct. 18, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Stouffer-Willenberg of Kearney; a daughter, Siarah Willenberg of Kearney and a son, Seth Willenberg of Kearney; his parents, Paul and Donna Willenberg of Oshkosh; a brother, Jeff Willenberg of McCook; and two sisters, Debra Rosenblum of Grant and Christine Mathews of Lincoln.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Seth, so very sorry for your loss
Della Orr
December 20, 2021
Im so very sorry for your loss
Breanna
December 20, 2021
Dear Brenda and family, we are so sad to hear of Brad´s passing. We will continue to keep you all in our prayers. Our sympathies and love
Dee and Jan Kolzow
December 20, 2021
