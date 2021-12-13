Menu
Brandon T. Grams
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - Brandon T. Grams, 33, of Minden died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
Minden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
Brandon was a great friend growing up. We played sports, hung out, and got to be friends while being Student Managers for the football team for a few years in 6th-8th grade. After highschool we spent a lot of time chatting/debating/watching sports down in Lincoln, figuring out the first steps of our lives. Brandon or "Boo yeah" will be missed, love you man.
Timothy Hiatt
Friend
December 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Brandon at Bethany Home. He was always polite and friendly. We will miss him so much and we are praying his family and friends find peace in knowing how loved and special Brandon was.
Cassie Grube
December 15, 2021
