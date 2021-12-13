Brandon was a great friend growing up. We played sports, hung out, and got to be friends while being Student Managers for the football team for a few years in 6th-8th grade. After highschool we spent a lot of time chatting/debating/watching sports down in Lincoln, figuring out the first steps of our lives. Brandon or "Boo yeah" will be missed, love you man.
Timothy Hiatt
Friend
December 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Brandon at Bethany Home. He was always polite and friendly. We will miss him so much and we are praying his family and friends find peace in knowing how loved and special Brandon was.