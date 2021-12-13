Brandon was a great friend growing up. We played sports, hung out, and got to be friends while being Student Managers for the football team for a few years in 6th-8th grade. After highschool we spent a lot of time chatting/debating/watching sports down in Lincoln, figuring out the first steps of our lives. Brandon or "Boo yeah" will be missed, love you man.

Timothy Hiatt Friend December 23, 2021