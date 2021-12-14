MINDEN - Brandon T. Grams, 33, of Minden died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating.

Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Bethany Home in Minden or to the family for future designation.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.