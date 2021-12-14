MINDEN - Brandon T. Grams, 33, of Minden died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Bethany Home in Minden or to the family for future designation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Brandon was a great friend growing up. We played sports, hung out, and got to be friends while being Student Managers for the football team for a few years in 6th-8th grade. After highschool we spent a lot of time chatting/debating/watching sports down in Lincoln, figuring out the first steps of our lives. Brandon or "Boo yeah" will be missed, love you man.
Timothy Hiatt
Friend
December 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Brandon at Bethany Home. He was always polite and friendly. We will miss him so much and we are praying his family and friends find peace in knowing how loved and special Brandon was.