MINDEN - Brandon T. Grams, 33, of Minden died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.
Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire or jersey. The service will be livestreamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.
Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Brandon Timothy Grams was born June 18, 1988, in Minden to Joel and Lisa (Benz) Grams. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic church. Brandon grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School in 2006.
In recent years, Brandon worked at Bethany Home in Minden. Brandon had a compassionate heart and he truly enjoyed spending time with the residents, brightening their days. Prior to working at Bethany Home, he enjoyed cooking at Breakaway. From the time he was little, Brandon always loved sports. Whether he was playing football, baseball or golf, or watching Liverpool F.C. soccer and Formula 1 racing, sports were a constant in his life. He could tell anyone almost any sport fact they ever wanted to know. In his spare time, Brandon enjoyed learning new languages. He learned both Spanish and German on his own. Brandon also enjoyed spending time and talking with his grandparents. He was known to call his Grandma Dolly and talk for over an hour on a regular basis, often while wrapping silverware at Bethany Home.
Survivors include his parents, Joel and Laura Grams of Minden and Lisa and Andy Mittan of Mooresville, N.C.; siblings, Lindsay and Alex Lowe of Lincoln, Zachary Grams and Ellen Koch of Minden, Hannah Mittan of Orlando, Fla., Kaitlyn Mittan of Mooresville, N.C., Spencer and Brittany Meyer, Mazikeen and Remington, all of Pewaukee, Wis., and Logan Meyer of Kansas City, Mo.; grandparents, Orlan and Dolly Grams of Minden and Bob and Mary Cocetti of Raymore, Mo.; as well as numerous family and friends who loved Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Benz; uncles, Bill Smith and Jared Benz; and sibling, Andrew Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Bethany Home in Minden or to the family for future designation.
