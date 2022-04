KEARNEY - Brenda Brisbin Harris, 70, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Brenda was born May 9, 1950, in Kearney to Bernard and Gloria (Johnson) Brisbin.

Survivors include her children, Dwight Hill Jr. of Kearney, Leanna Albrecht of Kearney and Dack Hill Sr. of Ravenna; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, four sisters and one brother.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.