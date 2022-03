GIBBON - Brent L. Wise, 71, of Gibbon died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.Memorials are suggested to United Ostomy Association Kearney Chapter.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.