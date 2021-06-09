GIBBON - Brent L. Wise, 71, of Gibbon died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating. Service will be recorded and available to be viewed at osrfh.com/view-funerals
following the service.
--
Brent was born April 6, 1950, in Gothenburg to Warren and Margarette (Ash) Wise. He was raised in Cozad and attended Cozad High School and later Gibbon High School.
On July 15, 1968, Brent married Mona Chandler in Lexington at the Open Bible Church.
Brent worked at Agtronics in Kearney, Culligan Water of Cozad and Harms Drywall of Kearney. He later worked as a general contractor for several years. Most recently, Brent worked as an interior finisher carpenter for Eagle Crest Homes in Grand Island. He took great pride in his craftsmanship and was known for being a perfectionist.
He enjoyed fishing when he could and working with and teaching his grandchildren. He was a member of the United Ostomy Association of Grand Island and Kearney.
Survivors include his wife Mona Wise of Gibbon; sons, Jeffrey Wise of Gibbon and Rustal Wise and wife Lisa of Holdrege; daughter-in-law Nancy Wise of Kearney; grandchildren, Dalton Mays, Brianna (Andrew) Mangers, Ben Wise, Jake Wise, Brogan Wise and Faith Wise; and great-granddaughter Chloe Mangers.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to United Ostomy Association Kearney Chapter.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 9, 2021.