KEARNEY - Brian K. Gamble, 53, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home. Memorial services will be later in New Mexico. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
God bless the Gamble family, I never met Brian, but I knew Kevin and his family well, may each of you find comfort in your memories.
Calvin Lary
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Brian's family. May your memories of him sustain you through this time of grief. Rest in peace, cousin.
Terri Sue Zerfas
Family
December 22, 2021
My prayers are with you, such a great loss to parents. God blless you both and provide some comfort,
kenneth fox
December 20, 2021
I only knew Brian from our interactions on social media. He was one of the nicest guys I ever spent time talking to. Such a positive person. For a guy I never met in real life it's surprising how upset his passing is. God speed Brian. Thank you for being a friend. You an your family are in my prayers.
Steve
Other
December 17, 2021
RIP Brian.
Walt Griffin
December 17, 2021
My prayers are with Family and Friends. I met Brian through Heros Across Nebraska and the Veterans Wheelchair Games. He and my husband had so much in common. It was that Marine Corp bond. I know my husband salute him at the gates of Heaven. He will be missed.