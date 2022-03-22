WICHITA, Kan. - Bruce Edd Carlson, 73, of Mulvane, Kan. died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, Kan. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Russ Anderson officiating. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. today at Mulvane United Methodist Church in Mulvane, Kan. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements. He was born on Jan. 22, 1949, to Edd Adolph and Evangeline Ruth (Johnson) Carlson in Winfield, Kan. In 1985, Bruce married Kirsten Kay (Anderson) Carlson. Survivors include his wife, Kirsten Carlson; his son, Scott Carlson; his daughter, Kara Carlson; and one grandson.
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
2 Entries
I always considered Bruce my "work brother" We had a lot of fun playing tricks on each other and who will ever forget him as Snow White with the 7 Data review technicians as the dwarfs? If you ever needed a participant in some office fun Bruce was the one to ask. Lots of good memories. He will be missed but thought of often. My deepest sympathy to his whole family. I can´t even imagine the hole in your heart right now. I will be praying for you. Hugs
Debbie Russell
Work
March 21, 2022
My sincerest condolences for you at this time. Wishing Bruce's family and friends peace, comfort, courage, and love at this time.
It was always a pleasure to see Mr. Bruce walk into the Quivira Council office, and work with him when he did.