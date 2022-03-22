Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce Edd Carlson
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
WICHITA, Kan. - Bruce Edd Carlson, 73, of Mulvane, Kan. died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, Kan.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Russ Anderson officiating.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. today at Mulvane United Methodist Church in Mulvane, Kan.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1949, to Edd Adolph and Evangeline Ruth (Johnson) Carlson in Winfield, Kan.
In 1985, Bruce married Kirsten Kay (Anderson) Carlson.
Survivors include his wife, Kirsten Carlson; his son, Scott Carlson; his daughter, Kara Carlson; and one grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mulvane United Methodist Church
107 S Central Ave, Mulvane, KS
Mar
24
Interment
11:00a.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I always considered Bruce my "work brother" We had a lot of fun playing tricks on each other and who will ever forget him as Snow White with the 7 Data review technicians as the dwarfs? If you ever needed a participant in some office fun Bruce was the one to ask. Lots of good memories. He will be missed but thought of often. My deepest sympathy to his whole family. I can´t even imagine the hole in your heart right now. I will be praying for you. Hugs
Debbie Russell
Work
March 21, 2022
My sincerest condolences for you at this time. Wishing Bruce's family and friends peace, comfort, courage, and love at this time. It was always a pleasure to see Mr. Bruce walk into the Quivira Council office, and work with him when he did.
Candi Chase
Work
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results