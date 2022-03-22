I always considered Bruce my "work brother" We had a lot of fun playing tricks on each other and who will ever forget him as Snow White with the 7 Data review technicians as the dwarfs? If you ever needed a participant in some office fun Bruce was the one to ask. Lots of good memories. He will be missed but thought of often. My deepest sympathy to his whole family. I can´t even imagine the hole in your heart right now. I will be praying for you. Hugs

Debbie Russell Work March 21, 2022