TEMPE, Arizona - Bruce Allen Ebmeier, 80, of Tempe died Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Tempe.
There will be no service, but memorials may be given in Bruce's name to First Baptist Church, Sun Lakes for the Set Free ministry at First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes, Designated-Set Free, 9535 E. Riggs Rd, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, or flcsl.org/give.
--
Bruce was born on Dec. 10, 1941, to Aldine Verbeck in Kearney, Nebraska. He was immediately adopted by William and Edna Ebmeier of rural Bertrand, Nebraska. Bruce graduated from Bertrand High School in 1959. He married Susan Holen in 1960 and to this union three children were born, David, Diane and Cheri. He worked at several radio stations in Nebraska, including Lexington, Lincoln, Beatrice and Ord. He taught small-market radio broadcasting at Central Community College in Hastings for 15 years.
On Feb. 24, 1979, Bruce married Elizabeth (Beth) Bartak. After retiring from teaching, Bruce began to sell new old stock car parts, turning a hobby into a business. He was active in several car clubs for many years. At 55 years old, he met his birth mother and found that he had three half-sisters and a half-brother living in California. Many enjoyable times were spent with them during the past 25 years. After retiring, Bruce moved to Sun Lakes, where he lived for 24 years. He loved the heat and continued his love for cars in their new home.
Survivors include his wife, Beth of Sun Lakes; daughters, Diane (Allen) Saunders of Lexington and Cheri Gehle of Cozad; daughter-in-law, Becky Bryan of Omaha; brother, Edward (Lorrie) Reinhardt of Grass Valley, California; sisters, Linda, Gloria (Tim) Perry of Meadow Vista, California, and Shari (Fred) Schedler of Auburn, California; and six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Trew; brothers-in-law, Joel (Becky) Bartak and Bruce (Julie) Bartak, all of Anselmo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents, William and Edna Ebmeier and Aldine Reinhardt; an aunt, Violet Peterson; in-laws, Clyde and Gloria Bartak; and sister-in- law, Cindy Fisher.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.