PHOTO

Cal Cady

Firestone, Colorado resident, 71

LONGMONT, Colo. - Calvin "Cal" Douglas Cady, 71, of Firestone, Colorado died on April 4, 2021, at Longs Peak Hospital with family by his side. Cal had been recently diagnosed with head and neck cancer and died from complications of his cancer treatments.

The family is planning a celebration of life trip in June.

--

Cal was born on Sept. 26, 1949, in Gordon, Nebraska. Calvin was the 4th of 5 children born to Joe and Avis (Swearingen) Cady. Cal lived in Merriman until the family moved to Kearney, when Calvin was in Junior High. Calvin graduated from Kearney High School in 1967.

On June 3rd, 1967 Cal married Cheryl Lee Hueftle. Cal and Cheryl lived in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Calvin and Cheryl raised their 3 children mainly in Wyoming. In 2007, Cal and Cheryl ventured to Idaho where Cal retired from AMWTP in 2015. Cal and Cheryl then moved back to Colorado to live out their retirement years. Calvin lost Cheryl in Nov. of 2015.

Cal loved spending time with his family and traveling to Nebraska to attend reunions. He loved reminiscing about his childhood and life in the oilfield. Cal enjoyed camping, fishing, target practice and a really good campfire. He loved playing Bingo Blitz online. Calvin loved music and he loved listening to it loud. Calvin will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Survivors include his children Scott (Melissa) Cady of Gillette, Wyoming, Stacey (Scott) Taylor of Firestone, Colorado, and Jeff (Rabyn) Cady of Minooka, Illinois; his brothers, Larry (Charlotte) of Odessa, Norman (Joan) of Odessa, and Bob (Sam) of Grand Junction, Colorado; brother in-law Russ Foster of Bradshaw; his 11 grandchildren and their spouses/significant others; 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; parents, Joe and Avis; parent in-laws, Paul and Doris (Hoppes) Hueftle; his sister, Glenda (Cady) Foster; sister in-law, Paulette (Hueftle) Lutes; and his grandson, Austin Bowman.

Memorial donations will be donated to The Cancer Society.