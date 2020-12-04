RIVERDALE - Candice M. Leeds, 31, of Riverdale died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.
A closed casket visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Candice Michelle Leeds was born April 7, 1989, in Kearney to Mark and Michelle (Johns) Leeds. She attended elementary school in Riverdale and was a 2007 graduate of Amherst High School. Candice attended Chadron State University before completing her degree in Radiologic Technology from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Most recently, she was employed at Prairie Orthopedic and Cosmetic Surgery in Lincoln.
Growing up, Candice was active in 4-H, Little Britches Rodeo and High School Rodeo, and had a deep passion for animals, especially horses.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her big brother and her nephew, and they had an unending love for her. She was the best daughter, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her parents, Mark and Michelle Leeds of Riverdale; brother, Ryan Leeds and wife, Courtney of Eagle; nephew, Chance Leeds of Eagle; grandparents, Wayne and Dolores Johns of Elm Creek, Barb Leeds of Riverdale and Don and Charlotte Leeds of Riverdale; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family and friends; as well as her cat, Bubba Gump; and horse, Pep.
Candice was preceded in death by her cousin, Shasta Bosshamer.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.