GIBBON - Carla Middleswart, 68, of Gibbon died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Gibbon Baptist Church. The Rev. Taylor Shippy will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Carla was born Jan. 23, 1953, in Kearney to Carl and Catherine "Kay" (Braden) Moffett. She received her education from Gibbon High School and graduated with the class of 1971.
Carla married William "Max" Middleswart on March 30, 1973, in Kearney. The couple made their home in Kearney and later moved to Gibbon. Carla worked for West Pharmaceuticals from 1975 to 2008. She loved her family and her community, along with her cats, squirrels, cute socks and collecting snow globes. She enjoyed taking tickets at the Gibbon School activities, and she was always willing to help the elderly.
Carla was a member of the Gibbon Baptist Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she would help with funeral luncheons and volunteer with many veterans' activities. Veterans were her great love and she tried to never miss an opportunity to thank them for their service.
Survivors include her sons, William D. Middleswart of Washington, D.C., and Carl W. Middleswart and wife Angela of Warren, Michigan; two granddaughters, Catherine and Maya Middleswart of Warren, Michigan; sisters, Jean Widdowson and husband Joe of Gibbon and Rhonda Ammon and husband Jerry of Bassett; sisters-in-law, Donna Middleswart of Minden and Deb and husband Ron Belau of Gibbon; brothers-in-law, Larry Middleswart and wife Brenda of Gibbon and Chuck Middleswart of Miami, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by her husband; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Fern Dye; and brother-in-law, Gary Middleswart.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Baptist Church or the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.