Carma V. Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Carma V. Edwards, 90, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
