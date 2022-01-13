KEARNEY - Carma V. Edwards, 90, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.