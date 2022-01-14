KEARNEY - Carma V. Edwards, 90, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The service will be live streamed at the church website.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Carma Victoria (Womeldorf) Edwards was born in Dallas, S.D., to Morris and Hazel (Wolf) Womeldorf on Feb, 23, 1931. She grew up in that farming community and graduated from Dallas High School with the class of 1948.
She married identical twin Allen Edwards on 1948. Allen and his brother Alvin both met Carma in Sunday School when they were all 5 years old. Allen and Carma had two girls, Linda and Marcia, before Allen was killed in a farm accident. Alvin and Carma were married on 1953, and added two more daughters Janice and Genelle and son Tom to the family.
Carma was first a partner and helpmate to her husband. She helped support the family while Alvin was in veterinary school and did the accounting for his busy animal practice in Ainsworth.
She was a devoted mother to her five children and involved in their many activities. Yet she still found time to be a talented painter, skilled quilter and knitter, an avid bridge player and active member of the Eastern Star and Methodist Church.
When Al retired from his practice in 1974 they moved to Manhattan, Kan. when he joined the faculty at KSU. They spent many years traveling the world for business and pleasure. Before any trip Carma would research about their destination and developed an extensive knowledge of the wonders of our world.
During their time in Manhattan, and later, during their retirement they both became avid bird watchers and spent many winters traveling the south in their RV and watching birds. They studied wildlife in the Galapagos Islands and watched the Great Wildebeest Migration on the Serengeti in Kenya.
Survivors include her husband Al Edwards of Kearney; children Linda Edwards of Wymore, Marci Bartlett and her husband John of Gothenburg, Janice Powell and her husband Dave of Overland Park, Kan., Tom Edwards and his wife Deb of Manhattan, Kan., and Genelle Edwards of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Chan Crooker and his wife Shenna of Marshfield, Mo., Jay Holmbeck and SO Shelby McGuire of Beatrice, Teresa Rupert and her husband Eric of Burwell, Brady Little and his wife Erica of St. Kitts, West Indies; Caley Curran and her husband Chris of Overland Park, Kan., Caitlin Thomas and her husband Kevin of Blue Springs, Mo., Sam Powell and Hannah Powell of Overland Park, Kan., Kyle Edwards and his wife, Ashley of Ft. Worth, Tx., and Derek Edwards of Hayes, Kan.; as well as ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, Kearney First United Methodist Church or to AseraCare Hospice.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 14, 2022.