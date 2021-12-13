ALMA - Carol Jeanne Kauk, 86, of Alma died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Colonial Villa in Alma.

A memorial book signing will be 5-8 p.m. today at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

Private memorial services and inurnment will be at Alma Cemetery.

Carol was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Harlan County, northeast of Huntley, to Otto and Dolly (Barber) Dickau.

Carol married Richard Kauk. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Survivors include her two children, Beverly Steele of Alma and Jeff Kauk of rural Alma; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.