KEARNEY - Carol Jean Phillips, 81, of Pleasanton died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasanton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required at the service. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Pleasanton United Methodist Church Facebook page. Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Carol was born Oct. 22, 1939, to John and Josie Unick Hadwiger on the Hadwiger homestead in the Pleasant Valley area of Buffalo County. The family moved to a farm 2 miles east of Pleasanton in 1942 where Carol was able to attend Pleasanton Public School where she graduated in 1957 as salutatorian. She attended Nebraska State Teachers College (UNK), played in the college band, and sang in the college choir, women's chorus and church choir. She enjoyed playing saxophone in Otto Vap's Dance Band. She taught at Poole for one year before having children. She was also first baseman for the Pleasanton Women's softball team.
Carol was very involved in her community. As her kids grew up, she became a loyal fan at so many baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball and football games. In later years, she enjoyed attending sports events and other school activities to root on her grandkids. She was music director for children's, youth and adult choirs at Pleasanton United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, leading multiple cantatas, Vacation Bible School music and Kids for Christ. She also served as music director for the Pleasanton Community Theatre.
Carol reorganized the quilting group at church and helped make many quilts for the church bazaar. She acted as treasurer for United Methodist Women and was a member of the Sunflower Extension Club and the Kensington Club. She loved to garden and can fruits and vegetables. She was known as a great cook and loved cooking for family and friends. Her specialties were doughnuts, huckleberry pie and all sorts of jams and jellies.
Carol and William led the Prairie Hills Couples Golf League for many years. It was famous for the great potlucks and socializing after the round was over. Carol enjoyed traveling with Billy and kept photo albums of all their adventures around the country.
Carol was a devoted, caring and spirited wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William; four children, Rick (Linda) Phillips of Mesa, Arizona, Mick (Cheryl) Phillips of Greeley, Colorado, Lori (Mike) Conyers of Minden and Ronald Phillips of Pleasanton; nine grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Joshua and Katie of Mesa, Arizona, Eric of Westminster, Colorado, Brandon and Megan of Minden and Samantha and Nicholas of Pleasanton; and one great-grandchild, Kira of Tempe, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josie; and daughters-in-law, Michelle Phillips and Lori Phillips.
Memorials are suggested to Pleasanton United Methodist Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.