KEARNEY - Carol J. Phillips, 81, of Pleasanton died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Jim and I are so very sorry for your loss. Ron told us many stories and the few times we met her she was so kind and lovely to chat with. Sending prayers during this difficult time.
Doreen Sheen
March 12, 2021
I remember Carol and her kind manner welcoming me and my daughter back into the community.. she will be missed as she was one in a million.. may she Rest In Peace.....
Debra English Abels
March 11, 2021
Our sympathy to the entire family. I will remember Carol because of her music talent, and willingness to share it as well as always being so helpful. She always a smile on her face and ready to visit. Peace, Carol.
Pat Loeffelholz
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your families during this difficult time.