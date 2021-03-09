KEARNEY - Carol Jean Phillips, 81, of Pleasanton died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasanton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required at the service. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Pleasanton United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.