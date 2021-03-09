Menu
Carol Jean Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Carol Jean Phillips, 81, of Pleasanton died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasanton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required at the service. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Pleasanton United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Pleasanton United Methodist Church
702 N, Pleasanton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Jim and I are so very sorry for your loss. Ron told us many stories and the few times we met her she was so kind and lovely to chat with. Sending prayers during this difficult time.
Doreen Sheen
March 12, 2021
I remember Carol and her kind manner welcoming me and my daughter back into the community.. she will be missed as she was one in a million.. may she Rest In Peace.....
Debra English Abels
March 11, 2021
Our sympathy to the entire family. I will remember Carol because of her music talent, and willingness to share it as well as always being so helpful. She always a smile on her face and ready to visit. Peace, Carol.
Pat Loeffelholz
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your families during this difficult time.
Marc Krueger
March 8, 2021
