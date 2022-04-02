KEARNEY - Carolee "Lee" V. Coppel, 93, of Kearney died peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at Country House Residence in Kearney.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Lee was born July 29, 1928, in Kearney to Carl and Lydia (Reusch) Weber. She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1946. She attended Mills College in Oakland, Calif., and Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., before graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kearney State College in 1965.
Lee married Edward Coppel on Jan. 15, 1948, in Tucumcari, N.M. They lived on Donner Summit near Truckee, Calif., for several years before returning to Kearney where they farmed north of Kearney until retirement.
Lee taught kindergarten for 19 years at Riverdale School. She was a member of numerous organizations, including the Buffalo County Teachers Association, American Association of University Women, Alpha Delta Kappa honorary and Good Samaritan Hospital Service League where she volunteered for many years.
She was a member of the Kearney eFree Church and active in numerous bible studies. She was a woman of deep faith, a follower of Jesus Christ and showed kindness to everyone she met. Her contagious smile could warm any heart.
Survivors include her daughters, Carla (Jerry) Culver of Lincoln, Carol Haycock of Kearney; son, Bill (Terri) Coppel of Santa Rosa, Calif.; brother, Carl Weber of Kearney; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney eFree Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 2, 2022.