Carla: my sympathy on the passing of your Mom. What an educator! She planted so many seeds of early knowledge with the kids @ Riverdale School. I can see where you got your bright "can-do" outlook. The grandkids, that you and Jerry gave her, must have been a source of pride through the decades. I will pray for you as you begin the grieving process.

Kathy Campbell RN April 2, 2022