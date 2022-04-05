KEARNEY - Carolee "Lee" V. Coppel, 93, of Kearney died peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at Country House Residence in Kearney.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. April 22 at Kearney Free Church with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the eFree Church
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 5, 2022.