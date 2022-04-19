Menu
Carolee V. "Lee" Coppel
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 22 2022
11:00a.m.
Kearney eFree Church
KEARNEY - Carolee "Lee" V. Coppel, 93, of Kearney died peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at Country House Residence in Kearney.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney eFree Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney eFree Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Crystal & Misi Mcfarland
April 18, 2022
Carla, Jerry and Family, Gracious, kind, loving and confident in her Savior are words that come to mind for Peg and I about your dear mother and grandmother. Our marriage is stronger because of the influence of Ed and Lee in our lives. Our prayers are with you as you adjust to her physical absence. Job 19:25-27
Don Johnston
April 3, 2022
She was always such a warm, friendly and kind spirit. A great teacher that everyone at Riverdale Grade School admired.
Jerry Maul
School
April 3, 2022
Carla: my sympathy on the passing of your Mom. What an educator! She planted so many seeds of early knowledge with the kids @ Riverdale School. I can see where you got your bright "can-do" outlook. The grandkids, that you and Jerry gave her, must have been a source of pride through the decades. I will pray for you as you begin the grieving process.
Kathy Campbell RN
April 2, 2022
