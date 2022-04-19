KEARNEY - Carolee "Lee" V. Coppel, 93, of Kearney died peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at Country House Residence in Kearney.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney eFree Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.