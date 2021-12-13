KEARNEY - Carolee Yockey, 85, of Kearney died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – St. Luke's in Kearney.
The family will receive friends 5:30-7 p.m. today at Faith United Church in Gibbon.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Interment will be prior to the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Good Samaritan or to Faith United Church in Gibbon.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.