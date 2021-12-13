Menu
Carolee Yockey
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Carolee Yockey, 85, of Kearney died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – St. Luke's in Kearney.
The family will receive friends 5:30-7 p.m. today at Faith United Church in Gibbon.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Interment will be prior to the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Good Samaritan or to Faith United Church in Gibbon.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith United Church
Gibbon, NE
Dec
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith United Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I got acquainted with Carolee when I was a patient at St Lukes too. She was a really sweet lady and I went back to visit her several times after I went home. Our deepest sympathy to you all
Carol Roeder
Other
December 13, 2021
