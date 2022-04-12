OMAHA - Casey John Ryan, infant son of Riley and Molly Ryan, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Nebraska Children's Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Interment will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

A visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. today at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. today at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.