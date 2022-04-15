Menu
Casey Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
OMAHA - Casey John Ryan, infant son of Riley and Molly Ryan, died Friday April 8, 2022, at Nebraska Children's Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. April 13 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
Interment was in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation and rosary were Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow was in charge of arrangements.
--
Casey John Ryan was born March 16, 2022, in Omaha to Riley and Molly (Atkeson) Ryan.
Casey was born with a condition called hypoplastic right heart syndrome. As time went on, his heart complications became more complex, leaving a heart transplant as the only form of intervention. Despite all of these complications, Casey's heart sustained him much longer than doctors thought possible. He quickly became a favorite amongst all of his caregivers. His heart overcame so many obstacles, and he had a tremendous will to live. His parents loved every moment they got to spend with him, watching him grow and develop. They loved his expressive eyebrows and curious looks. Casey needed surgery to sustain him until a heart transplant became available. He had a successful surgery, however, the stress of recovery was too much for his weakened heart. God only promises us love and eternal life. We know that Casey received both of those promises. This experience has taught Casey's family that God grants his graces and blessings, even in the most difficult of times. Casey was such a great blessing to everyone who encountered him.
Survivors include his parents; grandparents, Bob and Paula Atkeson of O'Neill and Mike and Rashelle Ryan of Berwyn; great-grandparents, Ed and Bette Boyle of O'Neill, Roger and Linda Atkeson of Taylor and Dennis and Judy Stunkel of Broken Bow; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Broken Bow, NE
Apr
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Broken Bow, NE
Apr
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom and Karla Knott
Coworker
April 14, 2022
Molly and Riley,
We share your sadness and send our sympathy as you grieve the loss of such a beautiful baby son. May the gift of time help heal the void you feel. Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the days to come.
In Christ’s Love,
John and Mary Beshaler
Mary & John Beshaler
Coworker
April 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lea Ann Edelman
Acquaintance
April 12, 2022
Our hearts goes out to you and your family during this most difficult time! May you find comfort in your faith and May you feel God’s loving arms around you! You are in our thoughts and prayers!!
Melvina and George Bundy
Friend
April 11, 2022
