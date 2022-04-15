OMAHA - Casey John Ryan, infant son of Riley and Molly Ryan, died Friday April 8, 2022, at Nebraska Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. April 13 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Interment was in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation and rosary were Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow was in charge of arrangements.

--

Casey John Ryan was born March 16, 2022, in Omaha to Riley and Molly (Atkeson) Ryan.

Casey was born with a condition called hypoplastic right heart syndrome. As time went on, his heart complications became more complex, leaving a heart transplant as the only form of intervention. Despite all of these complications, Casey's heart sustained him much longer than doctors thought possible. He quickly became a favorite amongst all of his caregivers. His heart overcame so many obstacles, and he had a tremendous will to live. His parents loved every moment they got to spend with him, watching him grow and develop. They loved his expressive eyebrows and curious looks. Casey needed surgery to sustain him until a heart transplant became available. He had a successful surgery, however, the stress of recovery was too much for his weakened heart. God only promises us love and eternal life. We know that Casey received both of those promises. This experience has taught Casey's family that God grants his graces and blessings, even in the most difficult of times. Casey was such a great blessing to everyone who encountered him.

Survivors include his parents; grandparents, Bob and Paula Atkeson of O'Neill and Mike and Rashelle Ryan of Berwyn; great-grandparents, Ed and Bette Boyle of O'Neill, Roger and Linda Atkeson of Taylor and Dennis and Judy Stunkel of Broken Bow; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.