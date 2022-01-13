Menu
Casey S. Sinsel
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
LOVELAND, Colorado - Casey S. Sinsel, 56, of Minden died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Loveland.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube channels.
Interment will follow services at Liberty Cemetery north of Minden.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Casey Sinsel was born March 23, 1965, in Minden to Edward Sinsel Jr. and Viola (Johansen) Sinsel.
He married Micki Thomas on Nov. 1, 1986.
Survivors include his son, Trevor Sinsel of Loveland; daughters, Samantha Sinsel of Loveland and Hillary Sinsel of Loveland; brothers, Dean Sinsel of Minden, Kelly Sinsel of York and George Sinsel of Minden; sister, Dianne Redden of Fairfax, Iowa; and five grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave., Minden, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Minden United Methodist Church
NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.