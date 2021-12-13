KEARNEY - Catherine Furniss, 94, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.