KEARNEY - Catherine Furniss, 94, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Catherine was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Ord to Guy and Agnes (Kruml) LeMasters. She grew up in Ord and received her education from Ord High School and earned her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. She entered into the Cadet Nurse Corps, but did not have to serve because WWII ended.
Catherine married Robert W. Furniss. Catherine worked in various hospitals and clinics while the couple lived in California, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Ogallala and Omaha.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Catherine enjoyed gardening, reading, canasta, crocheting and other hand-crafted work. She was a passionate artist and displayed her work through multiple drawings and paintings. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Gary Furniss of Burnsville, Minn.; daughter, Cathy (Steve) Miller of Santa Fe, N.M.; daughter-in-law, Carol Furniss of Kearney; grandchildren, Robert (Lindsey) Furniss, Katie (Matt) Smith, Andrea (Neil) Kemp; great-grandchildren, Riley, Wes, Annie, D.J., Kinley; as well as several extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert W. Furniss; son, Robert G. Furniss; daughter-in-law, Kathy Furniss; sisters, Rose Lester and Norma Kaufman.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.