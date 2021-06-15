Menu
Cathy Stone
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Cathy Stone

Lexington resident, 73

LEXINGTON - Cathy L. Stone, 73, of Lexington died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Parkview Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Thomas, officiating.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Cathy's wish for cremation.

Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

--

Cathy was born May 29, 1948 at Kearney to William and Jane (Neal) Poyner. She grew up in Odessa and received her education from Elm Creek Public Schools and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1966.

On Aug. 26, 1967, she married James "Jim" Stone in Kearney. Three daughters were blessed to this union, Lori, Penny, and Stacey. The family made their home in Lexington, where she devoted her time caring for her family and homemaking. Once her girls were out of school, Cathy and Jim purchased the site and built Stoney's Gas Station. Cathy managed the store until they sold the gas station in 1997.

In 2010, Cathy and Jim purchased a cabin on the Calamus Reservoir. They enjoyed spending the summer at the lake with family and friends. Holidays were also very important to Cathy, she looked forward to decorating for each holiday, making her famous chocolate chip cookies and spending time with her family. Cathy loved to travel with Jim throughout the United States and traveling with her daughters to the casinos and playing the slot machines. In her younger years, she bowled with her friends in a league, which became lifelong friends which turned into a card group that met every week for years. These girls would take a trip every year and dress up with a different theme. Cathy loved these trips and they were some of her fondest memories.

Cathy attended Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Stone of Lexington; three daughters; Lori Earl of Lexington, Penny (Greg) Post of Grand Island, and Stacey (Jason) Sudbeck of North Platte; six grandchildren, Tyler (Brenna) Earl of Cozad, Megan (Tyler) Cook of Grand Island, Trevor Post of Grand Island, and Skyler, Sydnee and Connor Sudbeck of North Platte; four great-granddaughters, Harper, Reagan, Emree and Paetyn; one sister, Kim Hoing of Lexington; step-sister, Cindy Chalker of Mayfield, Kentucky; special cousin, Karen (Ed) Chandler of Kearney; brother-in-law, Sam (Alyce) Stone of Kearney and sister-in-law, Barb King of Minden; as well as extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mom, Garnell Poyner.

A memorial has been established in Cathy's honor, and kindly suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, pancan.org.

Visit reynoldslovefunerahome.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Parkview Baptist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for your family. I remember her from when Sam and Jim ran the Landmark Truck Stop. An awesome lady!
Lois Smith
June 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. She was a beautiful lady.
Terri McKean
Family
June 15, 2021
Jim and family I am so sorry for your loss
Shelly Hickenbottom
Friend
June 15, 2021
Jim and family, we are so sorry to hear of Cathy’s passing. We have such fond memories of our time when Steve’s TV was across the street from J&S Oil and our bowling teams competed in the ladies league. We knew it would be a fun morning when we were on the lanes together. We send our heartfelt sympathies. Steve and Jan Johnson
Steve Johnson
Friend
June 14, 2021
So so many wonderful memories of Cathy and I raising our kids together. When Caleb was little and I couldn’t find him all I had to do was call Cathy and she would say he was napping on her sofa. Muffin (our dog) would even hand out for the day with Cathy and expect to be fed. The many many 4th of July gatherings on Grafton drive. The family trip we took to Chadron and the laughs we had about “Kresha the experienced horseman”. The time I was trying to buy a Barbie house in Gr. Island for one of your girls and I got so excited I left all of my packages under the phone booth. Remember taking the girls to that old cemetery, you and Jim hiding so we could scare the girls and a sheriff stopped us and ruined the whole plan but we still had some great laughs. I could go on and on. You and your family meant the world to me and mine. The memories we shared are priceless and will never be forgotten. PS I still can’t make sugar cookies as good as yours!!! Love you Cathy!
Donna Sulzman
Friend
June 14, 2021
Lori, Penny, and Stacey my condolences for your family your Mother was a sweet lady.
Amy Bliven-Jordan
Friend
June 14, 2021
