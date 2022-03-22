KEARNEY - Cecil B. Smith, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in Kearney surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. April 2nd at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Cozier officiating.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Cecil was born April 13, 1952, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Byron and Helen (Davis) Smith. He grew up North of Cheyenne, Wyo., and graduated from Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Cecil attended college at University of Wyoming and Kearney State College before beginning his career working for Sears as a service technician for 35 years.
Cecil married Carol (Haack) Smith on Jan. 26, 1974. To this union, three children were blessed, Mickella, Lindsay, and Blake.
In 2008, Cecil started his own business, Kearney Appliance Repair and worked until his retirement in 2015.
Cecil enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking and making copper pictures and tables.
Survivors include his wife, Carol (Haack) Smith of Kearney; daughters, Mickella (Gene) Paden of Scottsdale, Ariz., Lindsay (Kyle) Larson of Kearney; son, Blake (Valerie) Smith of Kearney; grandsons, Garrett Paden, Harrison Paden, and Baylor Paden all of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Colton Larson, Nolan Larson, Hayes Larson, and Brandt Larson all of Kearney; granddaughter, Avery Smith of Kearney; sister, Caroline Tierney of Battleground, Wash.; and brother, Kerry Smith of Battleground, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Johns Hopkins Research Hospital.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.