KEARNEY - Cecil B. Smith, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. April 2 at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Cozier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Johns Hopkins Research Hospital.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.