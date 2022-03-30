Menu
Cecil B. Smith
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Cecil B. Smith, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Frazier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Johns Hopkins Research Hospital.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 30, 2022.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
I'm so sorry to learn of Cecils' passing. He was a good man. I'm keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Marda Sheen
March 26, 2022
Carol and family, we send our heartfelt condolences and were so sorry to hear this news.
Dan and Teresa Sorensen
March 25, 2022
Deb and I were saddened by the news of Cecil's passing. He was one of the most knowledgeable people I ever worked with. His skills and sense of humor will be missed by all!
Ken Bonczynski
March 23, 2022
Sending love , prayers and comfort at the passing of Cecil. May God Bless You and your family. My deepest sympathy.
Barbara Robbins
March 23, 2022
