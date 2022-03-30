Cecil Smith

Kearney resident, 69

KEARNEY - Cecil B. Smith, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home in Kearney surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Johns Hopkins Research Hospital.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.