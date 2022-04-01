KEARNEY - Cecil B. Smith, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Cozier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Johns Hopkins Research Hospital.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 1, 2022.