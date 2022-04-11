Menu
Charles Walter Marienau
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
KEARNEY - Charles Walter Marienau, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Mother Hull Home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Family led memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
--
Charles was born on March 25, 1942, in Kearney, Neb., to John and Faye Marienau. He grew up and attended school in Kearney.
He married to Bertha Ann Paetz, also of Kearney, where they made their home, on Dec. 2nd, 1964. He was employed at St. Luke's as a cook and CHI Good Samaritan as a housekeeper. Charles was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his children, wife, and grandchildren before his health deteriorated. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, being outdoors, swimming, and he also taught his grandkids how to swim. He was the strongest caring man ever. He always had a good heart, always tried to take care of everyone and always had a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed by so many and forever loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Bertha; two children, Kenneth (Michele) and David (Angel Alferez) Marienau of Kearney; nine grandkids; and 10 great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Faye Marienau; four brothers, Bob Marienau, Virgil Marienau, Wayne Marienau, Doug Marienau; and a sister-in-law Betty Loseke.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shirley Webster
April 9, 2022
Uncle Charlie was my favorite uncle he was the kindness person and always nice to who he met, I give my love to Bert and family he will not only be missed by his kids and wife he will be missed be the people who he came in contact with . God truly took another angel .we need more people like him down here . We love and miss you Uncle Charlie, From Ron and family.
ron paetz
April 9, 2022
