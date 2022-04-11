KEARNEY - Charles Walter Marienau, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Mother Hull Home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Family led memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
--
Charles was born on March 25, 1942, in Kearney, Neb., to John and Faye Marienau. He grew up and attended school in Kearney.
He married to Bertha Ann Paetz, also of Kearney, where they made their home, on Dec. 2nd, 1964. He was employed at St. Luke's as a cook and CHI Good Samaritan as a housekeeper. Charles was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his children, wife, and grandchildren before his health deteriorated. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, being outdoors, swimming, and he also taught his grandkids how to swim. He was the strongest caring man ever. He always had a good heart, always tried to take care of everyone and always had a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed by so many and forever loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Bertha; two children, Kenneth (Michele) and David (Angel Alferez) Marienau of Kearney; nine grandkids; and 10 great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Faye Marienau; four brothers, Bob Marienau, Virgil Marienau, Wayne Marienau, Doug Marienau; and a sister-in-law Betty Loseke.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.