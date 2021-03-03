CARTER LAKE, Iowa - Charles Earl "Chuck" Neubauer, 53, of Carter Lake, Iowa, formerly of Missouri Valley, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Carter Lake.

Memorial Mass will be in May at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Orleans.

A memorial book signing and rosary will be held prior to services at the church.

Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Chuck was born Nov. 3, 1967, at Humboldt to Carl and Nancy (Luther) Neubauer.

On June 23, 1990, Chuck married Cindy Hall; they later divorced.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy K. (Luther) Neubauer of Missouri Valley; his father, Carl E. Neubauer of Bellevue; and brothers, Chris Neubauer of Omaha and Corey Neubauer of Chicago.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.