Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Earl "Chuck" Neubauer
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
CARTER LAKE, Iowa - Charles Earl "Chuck" Neubauer, 53, of Carter Lake, Iowa, formerly of Missouri Valley, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Carter Lake.
Memorial Mass will be in May at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Orleans.
A memorial book signing and rosary will be held prior to services at the church.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Chuck was born Nov. 3, 1967, at Humboldt to Carl and Nancy (Luther) Neubauer.
On June 23, 1990, Chuck married Cindy Hall; they later divorced.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy K. (Luther) Neubauer of Missouri Valley; his father, Carl E. Neubauer of Bellevue; and brothers, Chris Neubauer of Omaha and Corey Neubauer of Chicago.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.