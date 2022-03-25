Menu
Charles E. "Chuck" Watson
HOLDREGE - Charles "Chuck" E. Watson, 57, of Axtell died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Celebration of life kingdom services will be 1:30 p.m. April 7 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.
Private family interment will be at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Chuck was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Orlando, Fla., and was adopted at a young age by Lanier Watson and Rebecca Beeler.
Survivors include his parents, Lanier Watson of Oregon and Rebecca Beeler of Texas; brothers, Michael Watson and Timothy Watson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2022.
