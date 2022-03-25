HOLDREGE - Charles "Chuck" E. Watson, 57, of Axtell died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Celebration of life kingdom services will be 1:30 p.m. April 7 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.

Private family interment will be at a later date.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Chuck was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Orlando, Fla., and was adopted at a young age by Lanier Watson and Rebecca Beeler.

Survivors include his parents, Lanier Watson of Oregon and Rebecca Beeler of Texas; brothers, Michael Watson and Timothy Watson.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2022.