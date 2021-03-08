KEARNEY - Charlie Baldwin, 67, of Gibbon died Friday, March 5, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Mary Ann,
We are so very sorry for your loss of Charlie. You two were such a beautiful couple. We saw how much you adored each other. We know that your wonderful memories will help you through this difficult time.
With love,
Alan and Georgena
Alan and Georgena Arnett
March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. (Ben B parents)
Ray & Barb Bickford
March 11, 2021
We´re thinking of you Mary Ann, and are so sorry for you loss. We know Charlie will be greatly missed. Love and prayers to you and your family.
Bob & Kathy Arnett
March 11, 2021
Oh Mary Ann - my heart breaks for your loss. Charlie adored you and your relationship made me so happy for you.
How blessed you are to have him in your life and you will have wonderful memories.
Sending you love and prayers. Your cousin Ann
Ann (Arnett) Ollo
March 11, 2021
Mary Ann,
We send our sincere blessings and sympathy. Our memories are filled with joy remembering our visits to your home with my folks. You and Charlie welcomed us with open arms. Charlie always had a smile, laugh and warm welcome each time we visited your home. He will be missed and trust your memories will bring joy and peace each coming day.
Sending our love and blessings,
Bill and Donna Arnett & Family