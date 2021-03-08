Mary Ann, We send our sincere blessings and sympathy. Our memories are filled with joy remembering our visits to your home with my folks. You and Charlie welcomed us with open arms. Charlie always had a smile, laugh and warm welcome each time we visited your home. He will be missed and trust your memories will bring joy and peace each coming day. Sending our love and blessings, Bill and Donna Arnett & Family

Bill & Donna Arnett March 8, 2021