KEARNEY - Charlotte A. (Pihlcrantz) Garrelts, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Hildreth, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will follow the service at West Salem Cemetery south of Hildreth.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.
Charlotte was born July 26, 1933, in Medford, Mass., to Carl and Adria (Smith) Pihlcrantz. During her childhood, Charlotte's family moved to Orrington, Maine. She was baptized April 1, 1945, at First Baptist Church in Bath, Maine. Charlotte graduated in 1952 from Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine.
Charlotte met the love of her life, Wayne, in 1951 while Wayne was stationed in the Air National Guard in Bangor, Maine. They were married on Sept. 6, 1952, at the Orrington Corner Methodist Church. They were married for 60 years and blessed with three children, David, Debra and Daniel.
Charlotte and Wayne made their first home in Pineville, La. They moved to their farm southwest of Hildreth where Charlotte helped Wayne by driving a truck at harvest and milking cows. Later in life she enjoyed crafting, sewing and painting. She also enjoyed her travels and wintering in Arizona.
Although Charlotte made Nebraska her home, she never let go of her roots of being a Maine-i-ac and sometimes you could hear her East Coast accent.
Charlotte was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Survivors include her sons, David Garrelts and wife Diane, of Aurora, Daniel Garrelts and wife Roxanne, of Hildreth; daughter, Deb Gdowski and husband Ted, of Columbus; grandchildren, Johnathon Garrelts of Hildreth, Rebecca (Garrelts) James and husband Adam, of Bancroft, Denise (Garrelts) Vargas of Lincoln and Deanna (Garrelts) Handrup and husband Brandon, of Hampton; great-grandchildren, Nolan Vargas of Lincoln, Addison James, Makenna James, and Jaylynn James, all of Bancroft, and Brooks Handrup, Deagan Handrup, Blaykley Handrup and Braya Handrup, all of Hampton.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Garrelts; parents, Carl and Adria; sister, Arlene Manzo; and brother, Charles Pihlcrantz.
Memorials in Charlotte's honor are kindly suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
– Kearney Chapter, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth or to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit craigfunerals.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 1, 2022.